Ranking Best Landing Spots for Zion Williamson

The greatness of Zion Williamson is apparent. When he’s on the floor, Williamson is one of the best players in basketball. Averaging nearly 26 points per game in his career at just 22 years old, the sentiment is he’s a superstar while on the floor. But can you continue to build around a guy who only appeared in 114 games over four seasons? Before his season-ending injury in January, the Pelicans were arguably the top team in the Western Conference and then fell out of the playoffs without him. His value is immense, and one more season where Zion plays under 30 games could have the Pelicans receiving pennies on the dollar.

Reports are circulating about the Pelicans’ desire to move up to the top of the draft to grab Scoot Henderson and the willingness to dangle Zion in trade talks. Whether or not Zion is traded in the coming days doesn’t matter until he proves he can be on the floor in New Orleans. Scoot is the targeted return in the short term, but next offseason, it will be someone else if Zion plays under 30 games again. In sports, there is no going back once that trade discussion bridge is crossed. Here are our rankings for the top four realistic destinations for Zion’s services.

The Hornets need Zion, and he needs the Hornets. First, Zion would have a homecoming as a South Carolina native and former Duke Blue Devil. Playing in his backyard alongside LaMelo Ball would be a duo that could quickly vault them to East contenders in a few years. Next, while Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson could be great NBA players, why would the Hornets continue to draft? They have proven they can’t. LaMelo Ball has been the only successful selection of the past decade, and the Hornets could only hope that Miller or Henderson become a player of Zion’s caliber. If the Pelicans want Scoot as badly as the reports signal, both should be able to swing a deal and give a win to all parties involved.

While the fourth pick is likely too low for Scoot Henderson’s services, the Rockets are an ideal landing spot for Zion. Houston is star hunting and will be linked to every available star until they land one. Pairing Zion with a proven coach in Ime Udoka while playing in a low-pressure environment is ideal for Zion to “figure himself out” and get his body right. While the Pelicans may refuse to trade Zion within their division, few teams in the NBA have more assets and young prospects than the Rockets. They can outbid anyone if they choose to.

Holding the No. 3 overall pick, the Blazers have been open in their willingness to utilize that pick as leverage to land a star, and Zion fits the mold. No other player the Blazers could acquire with that third pick has Zion’s ceiling. None. A pairing with Damian Lillard would make the Blazers must-see TV, giving Dame his long-awaited co-star. It’s unclear how receptive Zion would be to playing in Portland, but it would be a much-needed fresh start and give him a real chance to win.

Zion to the Knicks brings memories of that draft lottery fairytale back in his Duke days. He was supposed to be the Knicks’ savior and bring basketball back to life in Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are in their best state in years, with draft capital in their back pocket to pull off a Zion acquisition. He’ll be forever linked to the Knicks, given his stature, and if Thursday’s draft passes with him still a Pelican, future trade discussions will immediately start with the Knicks as the top suitor.