Ranking the 4 Likeliest Trade Destinations for Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards appear headed for a rebuild with new leadership in the front office and past seasons of mediocrity. Bradley Beal isn’t officially on the trading block, but it’s trending in that direction. Washington desperately needs a new identity, and in today’s NBA, that means acquiring as many assets as possible.

Bradley Beal made it clear that he wants to win in Washington, but that’s not a reality. However, given his strong relationship with the organization, it can be expected that Beal will have a hand in picking his next destination.

Here are the four best landing spots that make sense for all parties.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer got the rumor mill swirling Monday morning with his assertion that the Philadelphia 76ers would be the odds-on favorite to land Beal. He noted that Joel Embiid and Beal have a close relationship and that Embiid was vocal in trying to lure him to Philadelphia during the Ben Simmons trade saga.

With James Harden potentially leaving, Beal would give the 76ers another star to keep their championship window open and make the most out of Embiid’s MVP-caliber seasons. Simmons floated Tobias Harris, second-round picks, and some of the 76ers’ young talent as a potential package, opening the possibility that Beal could be acquired if Harden stays in Philadelphia.

We’re still early in the stages of a Washington implosion, but the 76ers have to be No.1 in these rankings, given recent reports.

The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets are two teams that will be attached to every available star until they land one. With Beal, the Knicks make sense. First, the Knicks are sitting on a treasure trove of first-round picks that would be attractive to the Wizards, with RJ Barrett being a sweetener.

The Knicks could emerge as the favorite if Beal’s connection to Embiid and Philly falls flat. Madison Square Garden and New York City speak for themselves, but a fit with Jalen Brunson in the backcourt could be an immediate success. With Beal’s shot creation and Brunson’s playmaking, New York would be much closer to becoming a real threat out of the East.

It’s unclear how the Warriors’ offseason will shake out as they need to make tough decisions about their core and young talent. Still, acquiring another star shouldn’t be out of the question. Their recent high draft picks haven’t panned out, with James Wiseman the most prominent example. Still, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody hold value in league circles and would be a desirable trade return. Additionally, Jordan Poole could use a fresh start after a tumultuous season and would be a building block for Washington. Pairing up with Stephen Curry would give Beal his best chance to win.

Despite being in the NBA Finals, rumors about the Heat star-hunting in the offseason are swirling. The Heat’s ultimate prize appears to be Damian Lillard. However, if Dame doesn’t want to leave Portland, Beal would be a great consolation prize. The Heat desperately need another scorer to play alongside Jimmy Butler, and Beal could be that while giving Washington a desirable return, namely Tyler Herro.