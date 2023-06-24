Rays' Shane McClanahan's Injury Not Considered Serious by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The injury to Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays is not expected to be serious, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

#Rays Cash said they hope McClanahan is okay with treatment, back had been an issue before last start — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 23, 2023

McClanahan had to leave his start Thursday versus the Kansas City Royals after throwing only 3.2 innings due to a back injury. Manager Kevin Cash stated Friday that his removal was more precautionary than anything else and that McClanahan was dealing with mid-back tightness. Cash also let it be known that McClanahan had been dealing with this problem for at least one start prior to Thursday. Cash did not tell anyone if he expects McClanahan to make his next start or if he believes a stint on the injury list will be forthcoming.

On Saturday, the Rays will host those same Royals in the third game of their four-game series The Rays will have Yonny Chirinos on the hill, and he will be up against Jordan Lyles of the Royals. The Rays are -134 (+1.5) on the run line and -270 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, over (-102), and under (-120).

