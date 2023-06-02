Reds 1B Joey Votto Begins Rehab Assignment on Saturday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

MLB.com Cincinnati Reds beat reporter Mark Sheldon reports that first baseman Joey Votto will begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Joey Votto will join Louisville tomorrow for a new rehab assignment — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) June 2, 2023

Votto hasn’t played in the bigs this season as he has been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. In April, he attempted a rehab assignment that saw him hit .184 with one home run in ten games before being shut down.

In 2022, Votto had 66 hits in 322 at-bats, with 41 RBI and 11 home runs. He batted .205, with a .319 OBP and .689 OPS.

The Reds are third in the National League Central at 26-30, three games back of the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Cincinnati begins a four-game weekend set against Milwaukee tonight. Corbin Burnes will take the mound for the Brewers, while Brandon Williamson will toe the rubber for the Reds.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds

The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cincinnati Reds at +144 against the Milwaukee Brewers, with the total set at ten.