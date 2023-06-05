Reds Call Up Top Pitching Prospect Andrew Abbott, Will Start Monday vs. Brewers by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Reds have called up top pitching prospect Andrew Abbott from Triple-A Louisville, and he will start Monday’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, per MLB.com.

Outfielder T.J. Hopkins has also received the call to the big leagues.

“It hasn’t set in yet, really,” said Abbott. “Just a cool moment seeing all the guys that you saw in Spring Training and being in the same clubhouse. It’s a little bit bigger than Louisville, so it’s nice to space out and relax a little bit. It will hit me, but we’re ready for it. Just go out and get the job done.”

Abbott has struck out an astounding 90 batters in 54 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season, along with a 2.50 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. The 24-year-old will be given every opportunity to secure a spot in Cincinnati’s starting rotation and is worth a speculative add in fantasy leagues.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Reds at -132 on the moneyline.