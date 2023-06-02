Roma Manager Jose Mourinho Charged by UEFA for Referee Abuse by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

UEFA has charged Roma manager Jose Mourinho with “insulting/abrasive language against a match official” after he was seen confronting referee Anthony Taylor in a parking garage following Wednesday’s 1-1 (4-1 on penalties) loss to Sevilla in Wednesday’s Europa League Final.

The defeat marked the first time Mourinho has lost a European final during his managerial career.

Roma fans also harassed Taylor and his family at the airport in Budapest.

“We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final,” the Professional Game Match Officials Limited said in a statement. “We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family.”

The match was plagued by several disputes, ranging from improper conduct to acts of damage and crowd disturbances. As a result, over 25 minutes of stoppage time was added.

