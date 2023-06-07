Rory McIlroy: LIV Merger Will Ultimately be 'Good for the Game of Golf' by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

World No. 3 and four-time Major Champion Rory McIlroy voiced his much-anticipated thoughts on the PGA Tour’s stunning decision to merge with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf.

McIlroy, who vehemently defended the PGA in the face of LIV, said that while he has “mixed emotions,” the two sides joining forces is in golf’s best interest long-term.

“I think ultimately, when I try to remove myself from the situation and try to look at the bigger picture, and I look ten years down the line, I think ultimately it’s going to be good for the game of professional golf,” said McIlroy on Tuesday ahead of this week’s RBC Canadian Open. “It unifies it and secures its financial future. There’s mixed emotions in there as well.”

While McIlroy has come to terms with the partnership, he said he couldn’t help but feel like a “sacrificial lamb” for staying loyal to the PGA Tour and that his hatred towards LIV persists.

“It is hard for me not to feel like a sacrificial lamb,” said McIlroy. “I put myself out there. I still hate LIV, and I hope it goes away.”

The 34-year-old is the odds-on favorite to win the Canadian Open at +550 per FanDuel Sportsbook.