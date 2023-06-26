Ryan Reynolds and Michael B. Jordan Invest $200 Million in Alpine F1 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, after setting a new course for Wrexham AFC, are now venturing into the high-octane world of Formula One. With their business savvy and understanding of the media industry, the Hollywood duo is eyeing another potentially transformative sports investment.

In 2021, Reynolds and McElhenney turned heads when they purchased Wrexham AFC, a Welsh National League football team. The new ownership sparked a rebirth in the club’s fortunes as Wrexham celebrated their first promotion in 15 years this past season.

Not content to rest on their laurels, the dynamic duo is again partnering up, this time with Michael B. Jordan, Ultra Capital, and RedBird Capital Partners. Their new venture? An investment of approximately â‚¬200 million in the Alpine Formula One team. This hefty sum equates to a significant 24% stake in the team, formerly known as Renault.

As one of the four engine manufacturers in Formula One, Renault holds a key position in the competitive landscape of the sport. However, despite their potential, they’ve struggled to leave their mark recently, not finishing above fourth in the Constructors’ Championship since 2007. It is worth noting, though, that Renault’s prowess was on full display when Red Bull secured four championships with a Renault engine from 2010 to 2013.

The investment partnership appears to be designed with a clear goal in mind: expanding the French team’s brand in North America. Both Reynolds and McElhenney, through their successful careers in Hollywood, have developed a keen understanding of North American markets and how to captivate audiences. They aim to leverage this knowledge to elevate the Alpine brand.

If their success with Wrexham is any indicator, we may soon be treated to engaging, behind-the-scenes content from the Alpine team, courtesy of their new investors. However, the critical question remains: will this new financial injection and strategic focus translate into improved performance on the track?

Only time will tell if this latest venture from Reynolds and McElheney will prove as successful as their transformative work with Wrexham AFC. Either way, their continued investment in sports teams demonstrates a passion for the field and an exciting new chapter in their illustrious careers.