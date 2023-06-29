San Francisco Giants vs. Toronto Blue Jays Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
MLB – Giants @ Blue Jays – First Pitch: 7:07 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Few Clouds, 71°
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Giants
|+1.5
|-154
|O 9
|-114
|+129
|Open
|-154
|9
|-116
|+129
|Current
|Blue Jays
|-1.5
|+131
|U 9
|-106
|-151
|Open
|+131
|9
|-103
|-150
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Giants
|1.
|1B
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|.286, 9 HR, 27 RBI
|2.
|DH
|Joc Pederson
|.255, 8 HR, 30 RBI
|3.
|2B
|Thairo Estrada
|.276, 9 HR, 30 RBI
|4.
|3B
|J.D. Davis
|.289, 10 HR, 44 RBI
|5.
|LF
|Michael Conforto
|.236, 12 HR, 42 RBI
|6.
|CF
|Luis Matos
|.244, 1 HR, 4 RBI
|7.
|RF
|Blake Sabol
|.246, 7 HR, 25 RBI
|8.
|C
|Patrick Bailey
|.318, 4 HR, 23 RBI
|9.
|SS
|Brandon Crawford
|.220, 4 HR, 22 RBI
Blue Jays
Starting Pitcher: Chris Bassitt: 7-5, 4.32 ERA, 7.78 K/9
|1.
|DH
|George Springer
|.271, 11 HR, 34 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Bo Bichette
|.323, 14 HR, 48 RBI
|3.
|1B
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|.280, 11 HR, 49 RBI
|4.
|3B
|Matt Chapman
|.265, 10 HR, 36 RBI
|5.
|RF
|Whit Merrifield
|.291, 2 HR, 30 RBI
|6.
|C
|Danny Jansen
|.216, 10 HR, 33 RBI
|7.
|LF
|Daulton Varsho
|.223, 12 HR, 29 RBI
|8.
|2B
|Santiago Espinal
|.224, 1 HR, 11 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Kevin Kiermaier
|.276, 4 HR, 18 RBI
Betting Insights:
Giants
- The over hit in 3 of the San Francisco Giants last 5 games on the road in 2023
Blue Jays
- The over hit in 3 of the Toronto Blue Jays last 5 games at home in 2023