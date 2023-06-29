San Francisco Giants vs. Toronto Blue Jays Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

by

35 minutes ago

MLB – Giants @ Blue Jays – First Pitch: 7:07 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Few Clouds, 71°
 
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Giants +1.5  -154  O 9  -114  +129  Open
-154  -116  +129  Current
 Blue Jays -1.5   +131  U 9  -106  -151  Open
 +131   -103  -150  Current
Projected Lineups:

Giants

 

1. 1B  LaMonte Wade Jr.   .286, 9 HR, 27 RBI
2. DH  Joc Pederson   .255, 8 HR, 30 RBI
3. 2B  Thairo Estrada   .276, 9 HR, 30 RBI
4. 3B  J.D. Davis   .289, 10 HR, 44 RBI
5. LF  Michael Conforto   .236, 12 HR, 42 RBI
6. CF  Luis Matos   .244, 1 HR, 4 RBI
7. RF  Blake Sabol   .246, 7 HR, 25 RBI
8. C  Patrick Bailey   .318, 4 HR, 23 RBI
9. SS  Brandon Crawford   .220, 4 HR, 22 RBI

 

Blue Jays

Starting Pitcher: Chris Bassitt: 7-5, 4.32 ERA, 7.78 K/9

1. DH  George Springer   .271, 11 HR, 34 RBI
2. SS  Bo Bichette   .323, 14 HR, 48 RBI
3. 1B  Vladimir Guerrero Jr.   .280, 11 HR, 49 RBI
4. 3B  Matt Chapman   .265, 10 HR, 36 RBI
5. RF  Whit Merrifield   .291, 2 HR, 30 RBI
6. C  Danny Jansen   .216, 10 HR, 33 RBI
7. LF  Daulton Varsho   .223, 12 HR, 29 RBI
8. 2B  Santiago Espinal   .224, 1 HR, 11 RBI
9. CF  Kevin Kiermaier   .276, 4 HR, 18 RBI
Betting Insights:

Giants

  • The over hit in 3 of the San Francisco Giants last 5 games on the road in 2023

Blue Jays

  • The over hit in 3 of the Toronto Blue Jays last 5 games at home in 2023
