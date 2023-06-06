Senators Exploring Trade Market for F Alex DeBrincat by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the Senators are exploring the trade market for pending restricted free agent forward Alex DeBrincat.

“The Senators are preparing for every scenario with the two-time 40-goal scorer because his agent Jeff Jackson has informed the organization DeBrincat isn’t ready to discuss a long-term extension right now,” writes Garrioch.

The 25-year-old reportedly wants to see who takes over as the Sens’ new owner, with the sale of the team expected to be wrapped up in the next few weeks, as stated by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

Acquired in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks last offseason, DeBrincat appeared in all 82 games for Ottawa, tallying 27 goals, 39 assists, and 66 points. The Senators finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 39-35-8 record (86 points), an improvement upon the previous year’s 73 points as the organization emerges from its lengthy rebuild.

