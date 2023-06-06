Shocker! Patriots Make It Clear They Know NFL’s Betting Rules 'I know the rules' by Keagan Stiefel 30 minutes ago

The NFL hasn’t had a smooth transition into the world of sports betting.

In the two years since the league signed partnership deals with DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars Entertainment that reportedly could be worth over $1 billion dollars, the NFL has suspended at least six players with one more likely on the way. In the months leading up to the 2022 season, Calvin Ridley was suspended for a full season for betting on games involving the Atlanta Falcons, a team he was contracted under but not playing for at the time. In the league’s biggest bust yet, Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore and Shaka Toney were all suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, while Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were each suspended for six games for placing non-NFL wagers inside and NFL facility in April.

The league is now investigating Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who reportedly made over 100 bets, including on his own team, over the course of the 2022 season.

That has left many fans — including those in New England — wondering if their team’s players are aware of the league’s betting rules? Surprise, surprise, the Patriots have that base covered.

Patriots captain Deatrich Wise Jr. revealed Tuesday that head coach Bill Belichick held a meeting where New England personnel were briefed on the NFL’s betting rules, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. The meeting clearly got through, as veteran safety Kyle Dugger made it clear that he’s aware of the rules and regulations.

“I know the rules,” Dugger said bluntly, per Graff.

It’s anything but surprising that Belichick has covered his ground on the subject. That much would be accurate in any season, but is especially evident after the Patriots were docked two OTA days for violating offseason rules regarding mandatory meetings. New England was held accountable early in the offseason for rules oversights, so it’s a safe bet that it won’t happen again under Belichick’s watch.