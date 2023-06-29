Should The Clippers Trade Paul George and Kawhi Leonard? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In the unpredictable world of the NBA, injury-plagued seasons can dampen the championship aspirations of even the most star-studded rosters. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets can attest to this, with key players sidelined at crucial moments. The LA Clippers know this pain all too well, especially concerning their two marquee players: Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers’ rollercoaster trajectory in recent seasons has raised eyebrows and triggered debates. In one season, they missed the playoffs, an often overlooked fact when assessing the team’s performance. The following season saw George injured at the onset of the playoffs, with Leonard only managing two games before succumbing to injury. These tumultuous circumstances beg the question: Do George and Leonard deserve another chance with the Clippers?

The Clippers have to explore trading both players. Without a wealth of first-round picks and having endured injury-riddled campaigns, the Clippers should hesitate to gamble on their star duo again. This scenario is even worse when you consider the possibility of both players opting out at the end of the season, leaving the Clippers empty-handed.

The real threat is the danger of losing players for nothing when they hit free agency. Therefore, if the Clippers do not entertain the idea of trading them, they should secure extensions before the season starts. Otherwise, the question of whether they deserve another chance becomes more complex. If extensions are inked, they potentially get another four or five shots at bringing a championship to the Clippers.

If the Clippers are not trading, then extensions must be a priority. With their stars healthy, the Clippers could be serious title contenders, which could make the risk worthwhile.