Should the Heat Let Jokic Be a Scorer Over Facilitator in Game 3? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat have turned into an intriguing strategic chess match, with the spotlight firmly fixed on Nikola Jokic, Denver’s fulcrum.

Whether Miami can neutralize the Nuggets by allowing Jokic to score while cutting off his supporting cast is a point of contention. Miami’s coach Erik Spoelstra scoffed at the notion post-Game 2, asserting that it’s an overly simplified and unrealistic approach. Indeed, the Nuggets are much more than a one-man team, as evidenced by the performances of Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon in the opener.

Porter Jr., a primary beneficiary of Jokic’s excellent court vision and passing ability, failed to meet expectations in Game 2 due to defensive issues. Coach Michael Malone pulled him from the game twice due to these struggles. The Nuggets will need Porter Jr. to improve defensively and become the efficient offensive threat he can be for the rest of this series.

Another critical observation was Denver’s failure to exploit Kevin Love on the defensive end. Love, starting for the Heat, was expected to face pressure from Denver’s offensive execution, but the Nuggets failed to capitalize. This is a facet of the game the Nuggs will need to focus on as the series progresses.

Focusing on Jokic as solely a scorer undermines his effectiveness as a playmaker. Despite recording a lower-than-usual number of assists in the loss, the versatile big man is as much a threat in setting up plays as he is in scoring. His multifaceted game â€“ rebounding, passing, and scoring â€“ makes him a constant menace, irrespective of the defensive approach taken against him. Don’t be surprised to see him bounce back with 7-8 or more assists in Game 3 as he continues to find ways to impact the series.

Overall, the outcome of this series will hinge on the Nuggets’ ability to execute their game plan effectively and capitalize on Miami’s potential defensive weaknesses. The 2023 NBA Finals are an engaging mix of tactics, strategy, and individual performances, with Nikola Jokic’s impact on the court central to the unfolding narrative.