SportsGrid MLB Model Picks for Saturday, June 24

The dog days of summer are upon us, and MLB action is the only sport to keep us going. As such, we’re breaking down Saturday’s action, highlighting several picks from the SportsGrid projections. We use a star rating to gauge each play’s success probability. These are some of our favorite selections from today’s MLB Game Picks.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals (London)

Cardinals Moneyline (+116): 5-Star Rating

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs travel abroad for an NL Central showdown in London. The MLB converted London Stadium to a ballpark, with both teams taking to the field for a mini-two-game series. Chicago may be favored, but the Cards have a pronounced advantage in this one.

St. Louis enters Saturday’s divisional tilt as one of the best-hitting teams in the bigs. Over the past week, the Cardinals have compiled the third-best OPS (.830), averaging 6.0 runs per game. Ongoing success at the plate will be facilitated by hitter-friendly dimensions at London Stadium, where it is only 392 feet to straightaway center and 335 feet down the lines. The Cards have power bats on both sides of the plate that can take advantage of this field.

Cubs’ probable starter Justin Steele is a contact pitcher, ranking in the 37th percentile or worse in strikeout percentage and whiff rate. That plays into the Cards’ strength, giving them another advantage in this overseas contest.

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds

Under 12 (-110): 5-Star Rating

Not even the National League-leading Atlanta Braves can slow down the scorching Cincinnati Reds. On Friday night, the Reds erased a five-run deficit, staging a massive comeback against the best team in the league and extending their win streak to 12 games. We’re anticipating decreased firepower from both squads in today’s battle.

Both the Reds and Braves have exceeded their already impressive metrics over their recent sample and are due for regression. Atlanta has compiled .605 slugging and .385 on-base percentages over the past week, above their lofty standard of .481 and .339. Likewise, the NL Central leaders have put together benchmarks of .408 and .305 on the season but are significantly surpassing that with respective weekly percentages of .578 and .390.

Inevitably, the Braves and Reds will come crashing back down to earth, and Saturday’s inter-divisional matchup is a good time to bet that happens. The total for this contest has been bought up to 12, leaving plenty of distance between the market norm and our projected total of 8.6.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Brewers Moneyline (+102): 5-Star Rating

The Milwaukee Brewers are on a mission to reclaim their spot atop the NL Central ladder. Milwaukee has won five of their past seven, which still hasn’t been good enough to keep pace with the teams ahead of them in the standings.

Nevertheless, they are projected to win again in Saturday’s interleague contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Based on our algorithm, Milwaukee has a 60% chance of claiming victory in this one. That advantage is not reflected in the betting price, leaving an edge in backing the visitors.

Six seasons into his MLB tenure, Freddy Peralta remains a stud on the mound. The former All-Star has posted above-average metrics, ranking in the top half of the league in hard-hit rate and expected batting average, while posting top-tier strikeout metrics. Peralta ranks among the top 20% of pitchers in whiff rate, inducing 19.4% swing-and-misses or better on all four of his offerings. Surely, that will come into play against a Guardians team that has struck out 32 times across their previous four outings.

Just three of Cleveland’s last ten games have come against teams above .500. Still, the Guardians are only 5-5 over that stretch, needing a sweep versus the lowly Oakland Athletics to keep their heads above water. The Brewers are trending in the opposite direction and are worth backing as underdogs.