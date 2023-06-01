Stanley Cup Betting: Time To Get Creative For Panthers-Golden Knights? Game 1 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday by Gio Rivera 3 minutes ago

The Stanley Cup Finals is back with the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights set to take the stage, each with a shot at hoisting their respective franchise’s first-ever title.

While that’s huge for both fan bases and hockey enthusiasts everywhere, it’s also a chance to cash in and possibly seek out some wager-friendly creativity before puck drop in Game 1 on Saturday night.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers have bulldozed their way to the finals, going a perfect 6-for-6 in overtime playoff matchups, including a four-overtime nail-bitter against the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference finals. So, what does that mean for anyone that isn’t a Panthers fan and is looking to cash in before the end of hockey season? Well, with Florida on a rollercoaster ride and undefeated in overtime situations thus far, one could consider that trend continuing against Vegas, right?

During an episode of ‘Chicken Dinner,’ NESN betting analyst Sam Panayotovich discussed that very approach with special guest Alex Smith.

“Well, we could use the draw, our feature of the regulation draw, it’s been catching a lot with Florida as we’ve been seeing. Seems like every other Florida game has gone into overtime those last couple of series,” Smith explained. “Almost had overtime going into that Game 4 then Florida got the goal with three seconds left, ended up wrapping up that conference title. So that’s definitely one of the ways I’m gonna be looking at it jumping in.

Smith added: “I like Game 1 to go to overtime, I grabbed that (at) +320 earlier this morning.”

Here are the overtime chance odds for Game 1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

— Yes, +350

— No, -550

“Shop around and look at some little interesting props and tidbits and things that’ll pop up now that you won’t see during the regular season or even the first three rounds of the playoffs,” Smith suggested. “I was able to grab, ‘Will a game go to double overtime or more?’ Just one game in any part of this series, yes (at) +700. … You could get really creative.”

While Florida has been spotless in the high-pressure moments up to this point, Vegas, on the other hand, has gone 3-1 in overtime during its hunt for the cup, making for a potentially awfully familiar scenario for both teams moving forward.

“There’s a lot of possibilities there because if three games go to overtime, you could stack those $3 bets and 3-to-1 and be good,” Panayotovich added.

For more on this discussion, plus much more sports-wagering talk, listen to the full episode of ‘Chicken Dinner’ down below: