Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Player Props

Multiple player props are worth targeting in tonight’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jack Eichel to Record Under 3.5 Shots on Goal (-144)

Jack Eichel has finally made his playoff debut after getting dealt to the Golden Knights from the Buffalo Sabres. The star center has impacted Vegas significantly, leading to great postseason success. Eichel has found a different level to his game, and there were definite question marks about how he would react to the playoff style of hockey. His big frame and elite puck skills have made the adjustment seamless, and he’s been a player that has tallied a lot of points in the playoffs because of it. In saying that, we’re looking toward the under for one of his player props tonight in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Eichel’s total shots for Game 1 is listed at 3.5, and over his last five games, he’s only gone over that number once. We’re happy to pay the juiced price of -144 to target this in Game 1.

Matthew Tkachuk to Record Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+108)

If you’re looking at the heartbeat of the Florida Panthers hockey club, look no further than Matthew Tkachuk. There were definite question marks about how the blockbuster trade formulated in the offseason would pan out, but it’s clear that the Panthers got the better of the Calgary Flames. Tkachuk is one of the front runners to take home the Conn Smythe trophy, and he’s been the key cog in leading the Panthers offensively through three rounds. The feisty winger has his Game 1 shot total listed at 3.5, and Tkachuk has gone over that number in three of their last five games. You know that a player like Tkachuk will get up for Game 1 on this stage, meaning we like the plus-money value we’re getting for him to go over 3.5 shots on goal at +108.

William Karlsson Anytime Goal Scorer (+310)

The Vegas Golden Knights have a lot of under-the-radar two-way forwards. You can make a case that William Karlsson is the best of that bunch, and he’s continued to perform like that in the postseason. Karlsson has played in 17 postseason games for the Golden Knights during their run in 2023, and he’s tallied 10 goals, along with four assists. Karlsson has long been labeled a big game player, and we like for him to continue that tonight in Game 1. With his very appealing +310 price tag to score, that’s a number we feel very comfortable backing tonight.