Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Player Props by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Multiple player props are worth targeting in the NHL tonight as Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Golden Knights goes down in Vegas.

Stanley Cup Final Best Bets

Jack Eichel to Record Under 3.5 Shots on Goal (-152)

We’re heading back to the well for the second consecutive game in the Stanley Cup Final to back this prop. Jack Eichel has been a force in the playoffs for the Vegas Golden Knights, but it hasn’t been because he’s a volume shooter. Despite leading the Golden Knights with 20 points in the postseason, he’s ultimately struggled to get shots on goal, which hasn’t hindered his results. In saying that, his shot total for Game 2 is once again listed at 3.5, with the under juiced up at -152 while the over at +116.

In the Cup opener, Eichel recorded just two shots on goal and only gone over 3.5 goals in one of his last six games. The former Sabre might factor onto the scoresheet in Game 2, but we want him to go below 3.5 on shots on goal.

Jonathan Marchessault to Record Over 0.5 Points (-154)

The Golden Knights are littered with talent and have a ton of scoring depth. One player that’s continued to fly under the radar has been skilled winger Jonathan Marchessault, who’s tallied 18 points over 18 playoff games. He’s leading the club with six points over their last five games.

Marchessault found the back of the net in Game 1, and we like his scoring touch to continue tonight against his former club. Ultimately, you’ll have to swallow some juice with his price tag at -154, but it’s a number we’re still comfortable backing.

Mark Stone to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+230)

If you’re looking for a timely goal scorer that consistently shows up for big games, look no further than Mark Stone of the Golden Knights. The gifted, hard-working, two-way winger has been a force for Vegas in the 2023 playoffs, and he’s a big reason why they find themselves three wins from the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

In 18 postseason games, Stone has registered seven goals and nine assists, demonstrating he’s an elite defensive winger and a vital contributor offensively. Stone is listed at a very appealing +230 price tag to find the back of the net in Game 2, and that’s a number we feel very comfortable backing tonight.

Odds courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.