Tampa Bay Rays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

MLB – Rays @ Diamondbacks – First Pitch: 3:40 p.m.

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 102°

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

Spread Total Moneyline Rays -1.5 +140 O 10.5 -111 -111 Open +134 10 -113 -121 Current Diamondbacks +1.5 -167 U 10.5 -109 -108 Open -158 10 -107 +101 Current

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks Projected Lineups: Rays Projected Lineups: Starting Pitcher: Zack Littell: 0-1, 6.57 ERA, 8.03 K/9 1. 1B Yandy DÃ­az .322, 12 HR, 38 RBI 2. SS Wander Franco .282, 9 HR, 36 RBI 3. RF Luke Raley .269, 12 HR, 29 RBI 4. LF Randy Arozarena .286, 14 HR, 54 RBI 5. 3B Isaac Paredes .264, 13 HR, 50 RBI 6. DH Josh Lowe .284, 11 HR, 44 RBI 7. C Christian Bethancourt .224, 7 HR, 20 RBI 8. 2B Taylor Walls .214, 7 HR, 25 RBI 9. CF Manuel Margot .266, 3 HR, 26 RBI Diamondbacks Starting Pitcher: Brandon Pfaadt: 0-2, 8.37 ERA, 6.85 K/9 1. SS Geraldo Perdomo .296, 5 HR, 33 RBI 2. 2B Ketel Marte .294, 15 HR, 44 RBI 3. LF Corbin Carroll .292, 17 HR, 44 RBI 4. 1B Christian Walker .281, 16 HR, 54 RBI 5. DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. .271, 11 HR, 44 RBI 6. RF Pavin Smith .194, 7 HR, 30 RBI 7. 3B Emmanuel Rivera .306, 1 HR, 20 RBI 8. C Gabriel Moreno .256, 2 HR, 26 RBI 9. CF Jake McCarthy .241, 2 HR, 10 RBI

Betting Insights:

Rays

The over hit in 3 of the Tampa Bay Rays last 5 games on the road in 2023

Diamondbacks