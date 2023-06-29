Tampa Bay Rays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
MLB – Rays @ Diamondbacks – First Pitch: 3:40 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 102°
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Rays
|-1.5
|+140
|O 10.5
|-111
|-111
|Open
|+134
|10
|-113
|-121
|Current
|Diamondbacks
|+1.5
|-167
|U 10.5
|-109
|-108
|Open
|-158
|10
|-107
|+101
|Current
SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop PicksProjected Lineups:
Rays
Starting Pitcher: Zack Littell: 0-1, 6.57 ERA, 8.03 K/9
|1.
|1B
|Yandy DÃaz
|.322, 12 HR, 38 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Wander Franco
|.282, 9 HR, 36 RBI
|3.
|RF
|Luke Raley
|.269, 12 HR, 29 RBI
|4.
|LF
|Randy Arozarena
|.286, 14 HR, 54 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Isaac Paredes
|.264, 13 HR, 50 RBI
|6.
|DH
|Josh Lowe
|.284, 11 HR, 44 RBI
|7.
|C
|Christian Bethancourt
|.224, 7 HR, 20 RBI
|8.
|2B
|Taylor Walls
|.214, 7 HR, 25 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Manuel Margot
|.266, 3 HR, 26 RBI
Diamondbacks
Starting Pitcher: Brandon Pfaadt: 0-2, 8.37 ERA, 6.85 K/9
|1.
|SS
|Geraldo Perdomo
|.296, 5 HR, 33 RBI
|2.
|2B
|Ketel Marte
|.294, 15 HR, 44 RBI
|3.
|LF
|Corbin Carroll
|.292, 17 HR, 44 RBI
|4.
|1B
|Christian Walker
|.281, 16 HR, 54 RBI
|5.
|DH
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|.271, 11 HR, 44 RBI
|6.
|RF
|Pavin Smith
|.194, 7 HR, 30 RBI
|7.
|3B
|Emmanuel Rivera
|.306, 1 HR, 20 RBI
|8.
|C
|Gabriel Moreno
|.256, 2 HR, 26 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Jake McCarthy
|.241, 2 HR, 10 RBI
Betting Insights:
Rays
- The over hit in 3 of the Tampa Bay Rays last 5 games on the road in 2023
Diamondbacks
- The over hit in 3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks last 5 games at home in 2023