Tampa Bay Rays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

by

10 minutes ago

MLB – Rays @ Diamondbacks – First Pitch: 3:40 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 102°

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks. 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Rays -1.5  +140  O 10.5  -111  -111  Open
+134  10  -113  -121  Current
 Diamondbacks +1.5   -167  U 10.5  -109  -108  Open
 -158  10   -107  +101  Current

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

Projected Lineups:

Rays

Starting Pitcher: Zack Littell: 0-1, 6.57 ERA, 8.03 K/9

1. 1B  Yandy DÃ­az   .322, 12 HR, 38 RBI
2. SS  Wander Franco   .282, 9 HR, 36 RBI
3. RF  Luke Raley   .269, 12 HR, 29 RBI
4. LF  Randy Arozarena   .286, 14 HR, 54 RBI
5. 3B  Isaac Paredes   .264, 13 HR, 50 RBI
6. DH  Josh Lowe   .284, 11 HR, 44 RBI
7. C  Christian Bethancourt   .224, 7 HR, 20 RBI
8. 2B  Taylor Walls   .214, 7 HR, 25 RBI
9. CF  Manuel Margot   .266, 3 HR, 26 RBI

Diamondbacks

Starting Pitcher: Brandon Pfaadt: 0-2, 8.37 ERA, 6.85 K/9

1. SS  Geraldo Perdomo   .296, 5 HR, 33 RBI
2. 2B  Ketel Marte   .294, 15 HR, 44 RBI
3. LF  Corbin Carroll   .292, 17 HR, 44 RBI
4. 1B  Christian Walker   .281, 16 HR, 54 RBI
5. DH  Lourdes Gurriel Jr.   .271, 11 HR, 44 RBI
6. RF  Pavin Smith   .194, 7 HR, 30 RBI
7. 3B  Emmanuel Rivera   .306, 1 HR, 20 RBI
8. C  Gabriel Moreno   .256, 2 HR, 26 RBI
9. CF  Jake McCarthy   .241, 2 HR, 10 RBI
Betting Insights:

Rays

  • The over hit in 3 of the Tampa Bay Rays last 5 games on the road in 2023

Diamondbacks

  • The over hit in 3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks last 5 games at home in 2023
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related