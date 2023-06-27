Tennessee Titans NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 7.5 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Tennessee Titans had their win streak of AFC South division crowns snapped at two last year. Can they find their way to the top again in 2023-24?

It was a big fall from grace for the Tennessee Titans last season. They found themselves on top of the AFC South for a large chunk of the year, but the Jacksonville Jaguars leapfrogged them in the regular season’s final weeks. Was this a sign of things to come for the Titans, or can they find a way back to being a playoff team?

Quarterback play remains a question mark at best for Tennessee. Ryan Tannehill has played to his ceiling for the Titans, and it just hasn’t been good enough. Tennessee selected quarterback Malik Willis in last year’s draft and followed that up with Will Levis in 2023. Whether either of these two signal-callers is the answer, time will tell.

It’s no secret that the Titans have been a franchise that’s relied heavily on running the football of late, and who could blame them with Derrick Henry in the backfield? Henry is approaching 30, and that’s now considered old for a running back, which doesn’t even factor in the millage he’s had on him as a bell cow running back. Last year, the Alabama product rushed for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns over 16 games.

What’s concerning is that the Titans still only managed to go 7-10. Tennessee started last season 7-3 before losing their final seven games. The defense wasn’t a significant issue, but the offense simply couldn’t score points consistently, which had the Titans finish with the fifth-lowest point totals in the NFL.

We have a ton of time for Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who, in our eyes, is one of the best coaches in the NFL. The AFC South isn’t exactly filled with quality teams, with the Jacksonville Jaguars likely leading the pack. Looking at the strength of schedule, the Titans are in the top ten least difficult in the league, which is a positive if you’re looking at the over.

It’s hard to believe we’ll see the team that lost seven in a row to close out the year again, but it’s also likely we don’t see the one which won seven of their first ten. This team is expected somewhere in the middle, meaning we’re content backing the plus-money value the over 7.5 wins present at +104.

Verdict: Over 7.5 wins (+104)

