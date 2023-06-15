Texas Rangers Updated 2023 Pennant and World Series Odds by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In the American League, the Texas Rangers have stood out in 2023 as a team that’s taken the leap into contender status. The Houston Astros are coming off winning the World Series in 2022, yet the Rangers find themselves on top of the AL West at the midway point of June. Texas has a solid 42-25 record, but their run differential is where they have separated from the pack. The Rangers boast the best mark in baseball at +145, mainly due to their offensive surge. Texas leads all of MLB with a whopping 415 runs. Is what Texas is doing sustainable? Let’s dive in.

There are still some question marks about the Rangers’ starting pitching, but their bats have been on a tear over the first 2.5 months of the year. Jon Gray and Nathan Eovaldi have done solid work. They are in the AL Cy Young conversation, but with Jacob deGrom missing the rest of the season, do they have enough in their rotation to make bettors feel comfortable in a playoff series? That’s hard to say at this time. Andrew Heaney and Martin Perez have much experience as starters, but do you want to rely on these two starters in a Game 3 or 4 in the playoffs? Probably not.

Texas has some young players on their roster, but there are also a lot of veterans, meaning it’s not like they can be super patient with a real chance to go deep this year. The front office must add an arm or two ahead of the MLB’s trade deadline to be considered a serious threat. The Rangers are listed at +700 to win the American League, which has them in a tie with the New York Yankees for the third-shortest odds. It’s hard to love this current number, but if the Astros get streaking, you’ll likely see the Rangers’ odds drop a bit, which would be a solid time to invest in a potential dip in the +900 to +1000 range.

It took a while for the oddsmakers to buy into the Rangers’ success, and to be honest, we don’t exactly blame them. This team has invested in free agents over the last two winters, but it was unknown if those moves were really enough to elevate the club to be a serious playoff threat, let alone a World Series contender. Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis Garcia have led the offense to this point. All three have strong track records, and there’s certainly a path where success will continue, even if it takes a slight dip.

The Rangers are no longer priced where they’re considered a long shot to win the World Series. They currently sit alone with the sixth-shortest odds to win the Fall Classic. Where the Rangers are now priced to win the World Series, you can make a strong argument is their ceiling. It’s hard to trust their starting pitching, and we’re under the belief that pitching and defense still win championships. Their bats will keep them in the conversation, but we’re not ready to buy into their +1600 odds of winning the World Series.