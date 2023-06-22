The 3 Best Shooting Guards in the 2023 NBA Draft
An off-ball backcourt scorer is unmatched in today’s NBA. Having someone to give the ball to and get a bucket off the dribble can be invaluable, and this year’s NBA Draft class is littered with guys like this in the lottery.
We look at the three shooting guards we have projected to be selected in the lottery and what makes them so promising for the next level.
1. Ausar Thompson
On offense, Ausar utilizes his athleticism and motor to his advantage. He can score in various ways, including slashing to the basket with explosive drives and finishing with high-flying alley-oops and backdoor layups. His ability to cut to the basket effectively allows him to find open lanes and exploit defensive breakdowns. Ausar’s athleticism and bounce make him a threat near the rim, and he can finish strong even in traffic. In addition to his scoring ability, Ausar also possesses excellent court vision, similar to his brother Amen. When he drives to the basket and draws the defense’s attention, Ausar is adept at finding the open man and making the right pass. He capitalizes on the defense collapsing on him by locating teammates in prime scoring positions, resulting in assists and creating scoring opportunities for his team.
2. Kobe Bufkin
Kobe Bufkin is an exceptional basketball player known for his ability to finish around the rim with finesse and creativity. Despite his relatively smaller stature at 175 lbs, Bufkin possesses a remarkable knack for finding ways to score in traffic. He showcases acrobatic finishing moves and a keen understanding of the defense’s positioning, allowing him to navigate through congestion and convert difficult layups. Bufkin is proficient at finishing with either hand and from various angles at the rim, exhibiting a level of versatility that frustrates opposing defenders. His willingness to embrace contact and ability to absorb it effectively while finishing sets him apart from many guards. This attribute proves valuable when he enters the paint and the physicality that comes with that.3. Gradey Dick
Gradey Dick is an explosive athlete who gained attention for his impressive performances at Kansas. He is known for his high-flying dunks and acrobatic layups, which often leave spectators in awe. Dick’s off-ball movement is considered some of the best in this draft class. He exhibits a solid commitment to backdoor cuts and displays great instincts in finding open spaces off screens, allowing him to generate scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. Additionally, Dick’s shooting ability is highly regarded, with some considering his jumper the best in the draft. He possesses a high release point and a quick shooting motion. In the 2022-23 season, Dick showcased a 40-percent shooting accuracy from beyond the arc, highlighting his proficiency as a shooter.
