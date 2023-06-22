The 3 Best Shooting Guards in the 2023 NBA Draft by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago

An off-ball backcourt scorer is unmatched in today’s NBA. Having someone to give the ball to and get a bucket off the dribble can be invaluable, and this year’s NBA Draft class is littered with guys like this in the lottery.

We look at the three shooting guards we have projected to be selected in the lottery and what makes them so promising for the next level.

1. Ausar Thompson

On offense, Ausar utilizes his athleticism and motor to his advantage. He can score in various ways, including slashing to the basket with explosive drives and finishing with high-flying alley-oops and backdoor layups. His ability to cut to the basket effectively allows him to find open lanes and exploit defensive breakdowns. Ausar’s athleticism and bounce make him a threat near the rim, and he can finish strong even in traffic. In addition to his scoring ability, Ausar also possesses excellent court vision, similar to his brother Amen. When he drives to the basket and draws the defense’s attention, Ausar is adept at finding the open man and making the right pass. He capitalizes on the defense collapsing on him by locating teammates in prime scoring positions, resulting in assists and creating scoring opportunities for his team.

2. Kobe Bufkin