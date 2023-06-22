The 4 Best Point Guards in the 2023 NBA Draft by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In today’s NBA, it’s difficult to have success without a competent point guard. Many teams are still looking, and this year’s draft class has no shortage of talented floor generals.

Ahead of Thursday night’s NBA Draft, we look at the four best point guards we have projected to be selected within the lottery.

1. Scoot Henderson

Henderson possesses a large frame for a guard and is known for his explosive athleticism around the rim. He has impressive speed and excellent vision on the court. Despite his young age, he already has two years of professional experience in the G League.

2. Amen Thompson

Thompson is considered one of the top playmakers in his class. He utilizes his athleticism to drive into the lane, collapse defenses, and make creative passes with great angles. If he can develop a reliable jump shot, he has the potential to become a steal in the NBA Draft.

3. Anthony Black

Black is known for his versatility and ability to contribute across the stat sheet. In his lone season at Arkansas, he averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Despite not being the most athletic player, he has excellent movement for his size and can make the most of his skills. His style of play aligns with the current trend of less explosive but highly skilled NBA superstars.

4. Jalen Hood-Schifino

Hood-Schifino is considered a player with excellent decision-making abilities, even though he may not possess elite athleticism. He excels at probing defenses and finding angles to attack the basket when he has the ball in his hands. His playstyle resembles Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson, who succeed with high basketball IQ and craftiness.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.