The Phoenix Suns Plan To Keep Deandre Ayton by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the NBA continues its off-season shuffle, reports indicate that the Phoenix Suns plan on retaining Deandre Ayton. That decision will have Ayton playing alongside the Suns’ core of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and the recently acquired Bradley Beal.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

If Phoenix decides to hold onto Ayton, they must sit him down for a serious conversation. It’s clear that his game thrives when he’s directly involved, but when he doesn’t get the ball, Ayton’s performance plummets.

Ayton’s role needs clarity, with the Suns boasting three sharpshooters in the starting lineup, Durant, Booker, and Beal. He’s not known as a strong rim protector; his skill set revolves around the low post and mid-range, with an expectation of 10 to 12 shots per game. However, it’s uncertain if he can achieve that shot count with Phoenix’s new lineup.

Ayton needs to understand the potential shift in his role. He might not be a 20-10 player in this new setup but rather a 12-point, 10-rebound player, but with a shot at a championship ring.

Phoenix’s plan to keep Ayton might be a tactic to drum up interest. The Suns need a rim-running, shot-blocking, offensive rebounding, lob-threat big man, which are roles that don’t fit Ayton’s profile.

As the off-season continues, the Suns’ decisions will have lasting impacts on their roster and the upcoming season.