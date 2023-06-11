Tigers Turning to Relievers in Series Finale vs. D-backs by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Detroit Tigers have depleted their starting pitchers, necessitating a turn to the bullpen Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Will Vest is the opener, with Joey Wentz scheduled to come in after him. The Tigers will need some length out of their pitchers as Monday’s interleague showdown against the Atlanta Braves is also planned as a bullpen day.

Will Vest is an opener for Tigers today. Joey Wentz will follow.



In somewhat related news, Tigers will have a bullpen game Monday vs. Atlanta. https://t.co/UQulpoGrro — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 11, 2023

Vest has been one of the most frequently used arms out of the Tigers’ pen. The former 12th-round pick has 20 appearances, delivering a 3.47 ERA, 1.11 walks and hits per inning pitched, and a 9.6 K/9 rate.

Evidently, the Tigers are trying to insulate Wentz, who has been utterly ineffective from the bump this season. The southpaw is 1-6 in 12 starts, with a 7.49 ERA and 1.76 WHIP.

Detroit is trying to avoid a sweep against the D-Backs and snap an eight-game losing streak. The betting odds are not in their favor, as they enter the interleague battle as +194 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Head over to SportsGrid for our daily selection of MLB Picks!