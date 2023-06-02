Too Soon? Bruins Listed As Co-Favorites To Win 2024 Stanley Cup Oh boy... by Keagan Stiefel Just now

The Boston Bruins spent the final six months of their 2022-23 season as the odds-on favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

It appears they’ll start next season in a similar position.

Boston enjoyed a historic regular season in 2022-23, breaking every notable team wins record on their way to what was sure to be a long playoff run. Unfortunately, the Florida Panthers had different plans, eliminating the Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

That much hasn’t had an effect the way the Bruins will be viewed moving forward at DraftKings Sportsbook, however.

2024 Stanley Cup Finals Odds

Boston Bruins: +800

Colorado Avalanche: +800

Toronto Maple Leafs: +900

Edmonton Oilers: +1000

New Jersey Devils: +1200

Carolina Hurricanes: +1200

Florida Panthers: +1400

New York Rangers: +1400

The Bruins, despite having around one million questions to answer in the offseason, are tied with the Colorado Avalanche for best odds to win the Stanley Cup in 2024, beating out every single team who moved on to play in the conference semifinals.

If you’re really confident in the Bruins’ ability to win it next season, now may be the time to hop on board.