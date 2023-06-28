Top 10 Available Players in College Basketball's Transfer Portal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

College basketball‘s offseason is fully underway, and the transfer portal continues to grow as we head into the summer months. Some of the biggest names in the sport remain in the portal, so to help you sort through the transfer madness, we present the top players available in the portal from various schools across the nation. (Note: Updated June 27)

1. Joe Toussaint – Formerly at West Virginia

A crafty, slashing guard with 132 games of collegiate experience, Toussaint is a great win-now addition to any roster in America. He was a dynamic bench piece for the Mountaineers a season ago after transferring in from Iowa, averaging 9.4 points per contest. Despite his shooting struggles from beyond the arc, he’s a solid free-throw shooter who draws contact around the rim well.

2. Jahvon Quinerly – Formerly at Alabama

Quinerly will be off to his third college next season after a year at Villanova and four seasons – including a redshirt year – with Alabama. He doesn’t scream efficiency, but his flashy playmaking and primary ball handling will help provide value within the portal. His late decision to transfer out has sparked controversy, with summer workouts just weeks away for most programs.

3. Paul Mulcahy – Formerly at Rutgers

Mulcahy can do a little bit of everything for your squad. A capable shooter at 37 percent from three, he also dished out 4.9 assists and hauled in 3.6 rebounds per game in 2022-23. He’s an excellent backcourt addition and can bring four years of Big Ten experience with him as well.

4. Alexis Yetna – Formerly at Seton Hall

Alexis Yetna missed last season with a knee injury, allowing him another shot at the portal this year. He will be 25 years old by the time next season starts, making him one of the oldest players in Division I basketball. He’s off to his third school and will provide a rebounding machine to whichever team scoops him out of the portal.

5. Jordan Brown – Formerly at Louisiana

A former Nevada and Arizona attendee, Brown found his footing with Louisiana as one of the premier big men in mid-major college hoops. Brown was an All-Sun Belt First-Team selection last season and helped lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. He has a plethora of post moves he utilizes to get his buckets and will provide a scoring paint presence at his next program.

6. Mohamed Wague – Formerly at West Virginia

Another West Virginia departure due to the Bob Huggins firing, Wague is a brute big man that can bang around inside and provide rotational minutes off the bench. He’s incredibly efficient with his shot selection, converting 74.2 percent of his shots from a season ago.

7. Mylik Wilson – Formerly at Houston

Wilson was a star at Louisiana in his first two collegiate seasons, but a diminished role at Texas Tech and a redshirted season with Houston have found him back in the portal. He’s proven to have plenty of talent during his days with the Ragin’ Cajuns, and we’ll see if he can show out again wherever he ends up.

8. Malcolm Dandridge – Formerly at Memphis

Dandridge was a serviceable bench piece for the Memphis Tigers over his four seasons with the program, giving 12.8 minutes per contest on 57.7 percent shooting across 101 appearances. His intangibles and experience give him some attraction within the portal

9. Luther Muhammad – Formerly at Arizona State

Two promising seasons as a starter at Ohio State kicked off Muhammad’s career, leading to a transfer to Arizona State in 2020. He saw a smaller role with the Sun Devils and is now back in the portal with a year of eligibility remaining. Muhammad will provide his next program with a solid on-ball defender with work to do on the offensive end.

10. Trey Woodbury – Formerly at Utah Valley

A 1,000-point scorer at Utah Valley, Trey Woodbury will leave a legacy behind with the Wolverines. He embarks on his sixth collegiate season after receiving both a medical redshirt and COVID year. Like Mulcahy, he’s a knockdown shooter that also rebounded and fed teammates, averaging 5.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in 2022-23.