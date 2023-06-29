Top 10 NBA Rookies at Salt Lake Summer League by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

As we approach the upcoming NBA Summer League, we’re gearing up for a first look at tons of rookies making their debut appearances with their new organizations. The Salt Lake Summer League is just days away as the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers will take center stage in Utah. We rank the top ten rookies to keep an eye on among the action.



1. Taylor Hendricks – Utah Jazz (No. 9 Overall)

Hendricks is a bonafide three-and-D prospect, something that really helped him rise on the draft board throughout the offseason. He’s got great size, a solid shooting stroke, and plays every defensive possession like it’s his last.

2. Cason Wallace – Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 10 Overall)

Wallace could be the steal of the lottery as a typical Kentucky guard that displayed a great feel for the game, strong playmaking, and a calming presence out of the backcourt. He’ll have to slightly improve his shooting after going just 44 percent from the floor in college, but he’s oozing potential that could make him Oklahoma City’s next big star.

3. Keyonte George – Utah Jazz (No. 16 Overall)

George was a star for Baylor during his lone season in Waco, finishing the year as the team’s second-leading scorer. His shot selection certainly has room for improvement, but he’s got the talent and ability to be a productive player at the next level.

4. Brice Sensabaugh – Utah Jazz (No. 28 Overall)

Sensabaugh could become a bucket maker very quickly for the Utah Jazz. He was a 40-percent three-point shooter at Ohio State, leading the team with 16.3 points per game on 48 percent shooting. At 6’6″, 235 lbs., he’s an absolute bowling ball with the physical intangibles to transition to the NBA.

5. GG Jackson – Memphis Grizzlies (No. 45 Overall)

Like George, shot selection pushed Jackson toward the second round of the NBA Draft. It didn’t help that he was on a struggling South Carolina team where he became one of the few outputs of a successful offense. He’s got plenty of moves, and at 6’9″, he is as NBA-ready as they come.

6. Chris Livingston – Philadelphia 76ers (No. 60 Overall)

Despite being selected with the last pick in the draft, Livingston had a prior arrangement made with his agent that teams would pass him up so he could go to the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s much better than his draft position, something he proved during his time at Kentucky. He really filled in well within the rotation, averaging 8.5 points per game in his final 11 appearances.

7. Keyontae Johnson – Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 50 Overall)

Johnson is an inspirational story, returning to basketball after collapsing during a game back in 2020. He transferred from Florida to Kansas State for a fresh start and helped lead the Wildcats on an incredulous run to the Elite Eight. His efficient shooting and muscular build will help him find a career in the NBA.

8. Ricky Council IV – Philadelphia 76ers (Undrafted)

Arkansas’s leading scorer in 2022-23, Council is a generational athlete that gave Razorback fans plenty of dunks and moves that got them out of their seat. His jumper and shot selection are causes for concern, which led to him going undrafted last week. If he can become any threat from the perimeter, he could find a roster spot with the 76ers.

9. Taevion Kinsey – Utah Jazz (Undrafted)

Kinsey may be the best dunker from this class. He soared in last season’s mock drafts as a high-flying athlete with serious potential heading into his junior year at Marshall. He not only reached those expectations, but also became a more efficient shooter while scoring 22.1 points per game.

10. Adam Flagler – Oklahoma City Thunder (Undrafted)

Flagler will be a household name for college basketball fans, spending three seasons with the Bears and developing into the team’s leading scorer for his senior season. He’ll have a bit to prove at Summer League if he wants to be on a team for opening night, but he’s got the shooting capability to light it up in a hurry.