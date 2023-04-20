Top 20 Available Players in College Basketball's Transfer Portal by SportsGrid 8 hours ago

College basketball’s offseason is fully underway, and the transfer portal continues to grow as we head into the summer months. Some of the biggest names in the sport remain in the portal, so to help you sort through the transfer madness, we present the top 20 players available in the portal from various schools across the nation. (Note: Updated June 1)

1. Arthur Kaluma – Formerly at Creighton

As a double-digit scorer during his two seasons at Creighton, Kaluma comes in second on this list. He’ll be a contributor right away on any team in the nation and provides an athletic wing that can score and rebound at a high clip. There’s a chance he could go pro, as some reports have stated he is prioritizing the NBA Draft.

2. Zyon Pullin – Formerly at UC Riverside

Despite being a late portal entry, Pullin slots right into the top five available players with elite scoring and playmaking ability. West Virginia and Florida are already a pair of high-major programs to reach out to Pullin for his final year of eligibility, and there will be plenty more lining up for his services.

3. Connor Vanover – Formerly at Oral Roberts

This will be the fourth school on the windy journey that is Connor Vanover’s career, and he showed why he is one of the most unique players in the country during his lone season at Oral Roberts. At 7’5″, he was the only player in Division I last season to have 45+ made threes and 100+ blocks.

4. Grant Nelson – Formerly at North Dakota State

Due to his ability to dribble-drive, shoot, and move so well with his 6’10” frame, Grant Nelson turned into a Twitter sensation throughout the 2022-23 season, with many thinking he had a realistic chance at the NBA. After an impressive showing at the NBA Combine, including showing off a 9.99-second pro lane time (3rd best all-time), there seems to be a growing chance that Nelson may withdraw from the portal and forego his remaining college eligibility.

5. Cam Spencer – Formerly at Rutgers

Spencer enters the top ten after leading a Big Ten team in scoring a season ago as one of the league’s best shooters. He knocked down 43.4 percent of his triples and 89.4 percent of his free-throws last season and will provide some serious court spacing wherever he ends up this summer.

6. Olivier Nkamhoua – Formerly at Tennessee

Like Hart, Nkamhoua completed his commitment with the Volunteers, transitioning from a backup in his first two seasons to a dependable starter later. He is a versatile forward who can adapt to virtually any system and achieve success.

7. David Jones – Formerly at St. John’s

Jones has proven to be a prolific scorer in the Big East, succeeding with both DePaul and St. John’s. While his shooting splits may not be outstanding, he can quickly rack up points and rebound at a respectable rate. He may stay if new head coach Rick Pitino keeps him on the team.

8. Alexis Yetna – Formerly at Seton Hall

Alexis Yetna missed last season with a knee injury, allowing him another shot at the portal this year. He will be 25 years old by the time next season starts, making him one of the oldest players in Division I basketball. He’s off to his third school and will provide a rebounding machine to whichever team scoops him out of the portal.

9. Mylik Wilson – Formerly at Houston

Wilson was a star at Louisiana in his first two collegiate seasons, but a diminished role at Texas Tech and a redshirted season with Houston have found him back in the portal. He’s proven to have plenty of talent during his days with the Ragin’ Cajuns, and we’ll see if he can show out again wherever he ends up.

10. D’Marco Dunn – Formerly at North Carolina

After barely playing in his freshman season, Dunn didn’t quite get the extra burn he hoped for in his sophomore season with the Tar Heels. The former four-star recruit is seeing a mixed bag of high-major and mid-major interest, so it’s up to him whether he prioritized school pedigree or playing time for the second half of his collegiate career.

11. Mike Sharavjamts – Formerly at Dayton

A 2022-23 Atlantic 10 All-Freshman Team selection, Sharavjamts showed flashes of his potential throughout his freshman season. The Mongolia native will have to work on his 38.8 percent shooting from the floor. Still, he’s a raw player with enough eligibility remaining that a bigger school may take a chance on him as a future contributor.

12. Daniel Deaver – Formerly at Navy

Deaver’s game opened up immensely in his senior season after going from a 23.1 percent three-point shooter to 39.4 percent, nearly doubling his scoring output per game. His ability to stretch the floor as a perimeter threat and play out of the post makes him an intriguing frontcourt target.

13. Andre Curbelo – Formerly at St. John’s

Many who follow college hoops know Curbelo as a hothead during his time at Illinois, and it didn’t change much when he got to St. John’s. He’s far more talented than our ranking, but it will take some serious coaching chops to reel him in from his typical antics. The fit must be perfect for Curbelo to thrive in his next collegiate season.

14. Ibrahima Diallo – Formerly at San Jose State

A failed pair of seasons at Ohio State led to a better fit at San Jose State for Diallo, who will be looking for a third and final destination this offseason. Diallo’s downside is that he won’t give you many minutes, can find foul trouble quickly, and isn’t efficient at the line. But his upside comes as a rebounding machine that can dominate the paint for a handful of minutes each half and force defenses to give him plenty of attention.

15. Femi Odukale – Formerly at Seton Hall

Odukale isn’t far removed from being a double-digit scorer in the ACC with Pitt two seasons ago. After a single season at Seton Hall, Odukale is back in the portal this offseason. He’s a guard with serious bounce and has the size to play some small forward in smaller rotations.

16. Malcolm Dandridge – Formerly at Memphis

Dandridge was a serviceable bench piece for the Memphis Tigers over his four seasons with the program, giving 12.8 minutes per contest on 57.7 percent shooting across 101 appearances. His intangibles and experience give him some

17. Kruz Perrott-Hunt – Formerly at South Dakota

The New Zealand native developed into a centric role with South Dakota throughout four seasons and will likely take a step up in weight class this offseason. Perrott-Hunt is a score-first shooting guard that can seriously knock it down from deep as a 40-percent career three-point shooter.

18. Luther Muhammad – Formerly at Arizona State

Two promising seasons as a starter at Ohio State kicked off Muhammad’s career, leading to a transfer to Arizona State in 2020. He saw a smaller role with the Sun Devils and is now back in the portal with a year of eligibility remaining. Muhammad will provide his next program with a solid on-ball defender with work to do on the offensive end.

19. R.J. Blakney – Formerly at Dayton

Blakney is an uber-athletic, slashing forward that can provide some serious dynamism to a college roster. He contributed consistently in three seasons with Dayton and provided plenty of highlight reels with his high-flying dunks. Blakney could make this ranking look silly if he can find any threatening jump shot.

30. Jeremiah Williams – Formerly at Iowa State

Williams suffered an Achilles injury that forced him to miss all of 2022-23, what would have been his first season with Iowa State after a pair of seasons at Temple. He’s now off to his third destination, where he’ll provide feisty defense and some nifty finishing around the rim.