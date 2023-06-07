Top 5 Guards Available in the College Basketball Transfer Portal

College basketball’s transfer portal has cooled down in recent weeks, but there is still plenty of talent available for next season.

We rank and analyze the five best guards currently available in the portal and where they may end up this summer.

1. Zyon Pullin – Previously with UC Riverside

After entering the portal late, Pullin is now the top available guard due to his exceptional scoring and game-making skills. Major programs such as West Virginia and Florida have already shown interest in Pullin for his final year of eligibility, and it is expected that more will be vying for his talents.

2. Cam Spencer – Previously with Rutgers

After leading a Big Ten team in scoring last season and establishing himself as one of the league’s premier shooters, Spencer is one of the elite guards remaining in the portal. With stellar shooting splits of 43.4 percent of his three-point shots and 89.4 percent of his free throws last season, he will bring significant court spacing to whichever team he joins this summer.

3. David Jones – Previously with St. John’s

Jones has shown his scoring prowess in the Big East, having played successfully for DePaul and St. John’s. Although his shooting statistics might not be phenomenal, his ability to amass points quickly and secure rebounds consistently cannot be denied. His future may depend on whether new head coach Rick Pitino keeps him on the team.

4. Mylik Wilson – Previously with Houston

Once a standout player at Louisiana during his initial two collegiate seasons, Wilson finds himself back in the portal after a less impactful stint at Texas Tech and a redshirt season at Houston. He has previously demonstrated a high talent level during his tenure with the Ragin’ Cajuns. It will be interesting to see if he can reclaim his earlier form with his next team.

5. D’Marco Dunn – Previously with North Carolina

Dunn, a former four-star recruit, didn’t get as much playing time as he’d hoped in his second season with the Tar Heels following a freshman season with limited action. Currently, he is the subject of diverse interest, ranging from high-major to mid-major programs. He now faces the decision of whether to prioritize the prestige of the school or the amount of playing time for the remaining part of his collegiate career.