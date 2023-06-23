Toronto Raptors Select KU Product Gradey Dick 13th Overall by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Toronto Raptors made their pick in the NBA draft, choosing Kansas freshman Gradey Dick with the 13th overall selection. Dick was initially projected to go within the top 10. However, despite falling in the draft order, Dick joins the Raptors as a promising addition to their roster.

Known for his exceptional catch-and-shoot abilities, Dick boasts an impressive jump shot rate that places him in the 80th percentile, according to synergy statistics. His dribble pull-up jumper ranks even higher, in the 96th percentile. These shooting skills draw comparisons to players like Gordon Hayward, making him a valuable asset for the Raptors.

While Dick’s offensive capabilities are highly regarded, there are concerns about his defensive skills, particularly against opposing shooting guards. However, the presence of Scottie Barnes, who has shown promise as a versatile defender, could allow Dick to focus on guarding small forwards. With his 6-foot-7 frame, Dick brings length.

In Toronto, Dick will join a team featuring primary players such as Pascal Siakam and Barnes. The Raptors hope that Dick’s shooting prowess will complement the skills of these players and contribute to the team’s success. Although he may not become an NBA All-Star, experts predict that Dick has the potential for a long and fruitful career in the league.

As the Raptors continue to build their roster, they will rely on Dick’s strengths on offense while working on refining his defensive skills. With the right guidance and development, the Jayhawk has the opportunity to become an impactful player for the Raptors, contributing to their ongoing success in the NBA.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.