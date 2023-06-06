Two Browns Players Robbed at Gunpoint by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

Two Cleveland Browns players, cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men, per ESPN.com.

The incident occurred outside a Cleveland nightclub at 3:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Fortunately, neither player was injured in the robbery.

According to police, when Newsome and Winfrey arrived at Newsome’s truck parked in a nearby lot, the six masked men, riding in an unidentified vehicle, jumped out and robbed them at gunpoint. The suspects made off with jewelry and fled the scene in Newsome’s truck. Authorities are still searching for the stolen vehicle.

Newsome, selected by the Browns in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, referenced the incident on Twitter, writing, “It’s a cruel world we live in.”

Cleveland opened its mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, with Newsome and Winfrey in attendance.

