Vikings Officially Release RB Dalvin Cook by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Minnesota Vikings officially released Dalvin Cook on Friday.

The #Vikings are officially releasing Dalvin Cook after no trade for the running back materialized.



They will save at least $9 million in cap space this season. They could recoup all or part of Cook's $2M 2023 guarantee because of offset language in his contract. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) June 9, 2023

This move is unsurprising, as rumors persisted that the Vikings were shopping Cook for most of the offseason. The move will save the team around $9 million against the salary cap and leaves the running back job in the hands of Alexander Mattison. Although Cook is rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery, it’s not expected he’ll have trouble finding a new home before training camps open.

Cook is still one of the best RBs in the game, but the position isn’t as valued as it once was. Teams interested in Cook include the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Vikings are +270 to win the NFC North, trailing the Detroit Lions, who are +145 to win the division.

