Vikings to Release RB Dalvin Cook by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Minnesota Vikings are releasing four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook.

The #Vikings and four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook are parting ways, per source.



One of the NFL?s most dynamic playmakers, Cook is coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and has 52 career TDs. Now he?ll be a free agent at age 27 and will have multiple suitors. pic.twitter.com/kJUIi9XP6O — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2023

Cook has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Vikings after being selected 41st overall by the organization in the 2017 draft. The 27-year-old blossomed into one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers, tallying 5,993 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns, with 1,794 receiving yards and an additional five scores during his Minnesota tenure.

Last season saw Cook notch his fourth straight 1,000-plus yard rushing campaign, running for 1,173 and eight touchdowns, helping the Vikes capture the NFC North Division with a 13-4 mark.

Rumors of Cook’s departure had been circulating since the end of the 2022 campaign. The former Florida State standout was set to enter the third season of a five-year, $63 million contract and would have counted for $14.1 million against the cap in 2023.

Now a free agent, Cook should have no shortage of suitors, with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills reportedly his preferred destinations.