Was Hornets Pick Nick Smith Jr. the Steal of the NBA Draft? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The excitement continued even after the NBA Draft lottery, with a handful of standout selections. First up, Keyonte George, the scoring sensation from Baylor, was drafted 16th overall by the Utah Jazz. George was the Jazz’s second pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, marking a strong start for the team.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. was another player who found his match. Initially mocked to Miami at 18, the Miami Heat indeed chose him. Given his talent and potential, along with Miami’s strong player development program, this appears to be a well-suited pairing.

Let’s not forget the dropping of Cam Whitmore and Marcus Sasser. Despite being one of the standout guards in college basketball last season and an All-American at Houston, Sasser slipped down to 25th overall, where the Detroit Pistons picked him after a trade with the Boston Celtics.

The Charlotte Hornets made a notable pick with Nick Smith Jr., a talented Arkansas freshman who went 27th overall. Despite a season plagued by injuries, Smith’s talent and upside could potentially soften the blow for the Hornets, who some feel made a mistake with their second overall pick passing on Scoot Henderson in favor of Brandon Miller.

We must consider Miami’s track record in developing players as we assess these choices. Despite some initial skepticism, the team has shown an ability to nurture talent effectively. There were undoubtedly other prospects available that could have made sense for Miami, from Brandin Podziemski to Dariq Whitehead, and only time will tell if Jaquez Jr. was the right choice.

Nick Smith Jr., however, is a fascinating case. Some might argue that the Hornets should continue to stockpile talent, and selecting Smith â€” arguably the most talented player available at 27th â€” certainly fits that approach. However, if Charlotte had drafted Scoot second overall, Smith would likely not have been on their radar at 27.

Despite a slow start with the Razorbacks, Smith’s talent is undeniable. If he can live up to his potential, the Hornets might have landed a genuine diamond in the rough with the 27th pick. The future will reveal whether this strategy will pay off.