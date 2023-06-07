Was Nuggets' Michael Malone and Jeff Green's Public Criticism Warranted? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

During the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, Coach Mike Malone of the Nuggets expressed frustration following his team’s performance. In particular, he criticized their defensive effort and focus, while veteran player Jeff Green echoed his coach’s sentiments. Malone’s public criticisms mirror the famed Phil Jackson method of admonishing players via the media, which often signals dissatisfaction with a team’s performance.

However, credit must be given where it’s due, and in this case, it’s to the trio of the Heat: Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and Duncan Robinson. Despite shooting a dismal 2-for-23 in the opener, they made a noticeable improvement in Game 2. Martin was still under the weather, but Strus and Robinson elevated their game.

Yet, another significant change in Game 2 came from the Heat’s bench. Head coach Erik Spoelstra made a strategic move by starting Kevin Love. Whether this decision was influenced by Martin’s health, it was a smart play. Love, with his larger build and ability to post up against the likes of Aaron Gordon, brought a different dynamic to Miami’s offense. His presence as another three-point shooting threat also put additional pressure on Denver’s defense. The decision to include Love in the starting lineup for Game 2 proved successful, with Love recording a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

As the series continues, these strategic changes and improvements from the Heat’s role players will prove critical. Similarly, the Nuggets will need to take heed of Coach Malone’s criticism and step up their game, particularly on the defensive end. The 2023 NBA Finals are proving to be a riveting series, and both teams will need every advantage they can get to come out on top.