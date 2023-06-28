Wembanyama Headlines Top 3 California Classic Summer League Rookies

1. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs

Wembanyama’s skillset can often sound like a flight of fancy. The young 19-year-old is a towering 7’3″ in bare feet and can outmaneuver defenders from the outside, sinking three-point shots and quickly crafting his own scoring opportunities. Added to his remarkable wingspan, Wembanyama’s elevated jump shot ensures he gets several unopposed attempts. His moves are unbelievably fluid, and he displays top-tier footwork for his stature, able to reach his preferred position better than any other seven-footer in NBA Draft history.

2. Brandon Miller – Charlotte Hornets

Miller is a veritable firestarter from the three-point line. He made 38.4 percent of his three-point attempts at Alabama, including five games where he nailed six or more. His 6’11” wingspan and swift shooting motion are bound to integrate flawlessly into the NBA, allowing him to score both off the dribble and through catch-and-shoots. His decision-making skills in transition are superior, and he can forcefully dunk when he gets a clear path to the hoop.

3. Jalen Hood-Schifino – Los Angeles Lakers

Hood-Schifino excels at dictating the tempo of the game. He’s adept at reducing the speed of the play when he makes a run for the basket, patiently waiting for the defense to make a move. This patience provides him with straightforward opportunities for a powerful slam or a mid-range pull-up, something he demonstrated consistently in 2022-23. He’s an effective team leader who displays a tactical understanding of spacing and pick-and-roll plays, exploiting any openings the opposing defense offers.

