What’s Next For Jaylen Brown? Brad Stevens Share Celtics’ Mindset Brown is eligible to sign a supermax extension this offseason by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

The looming extension and impending future of Jaylen Brown is one of the Boston Celtics most pivotal questions this offseason.

… Especially since Joe Mazzulla’s status has been confirmed.

After being named an All-NBA Second Team selection for the 2022-23 campaign, Brown is eligible to sign a supermax contract worth $295 million. Fellow All-NBA honoree Jayson Tatum also is eligible to sign an extension for more than $300 million next offseason.

Now the question for the Celtics: Do they deem Brown worthy of such contract?

“Well, I’ve had nothing but great conversations with Jaylen,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters Thursday during his end-of-season press conference, per CLNS Media, when asked about the situation involving Brown.

“I can say without a doubt we want Jaylen to be here. He’s a big part of us. We believe in him. I’m thankful for him. And I said this earlier, I’m really thankful for when those guys have success, they come back to work. And when they get beat, they own it, and they come back to work. I know that’s what they’re about. And that’s hard to find. Those qualities, they aren’t for everybody. Jaylen had a great year, an All-NBA year. And he’s a big part of us moving forward in our eyes.”

Stevens’ sentiments shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, despite the fact those outside the organization want to speculate about a potential Brown-Tatum split.

Kendrick Perkins is hoping the Celtics trade Brown for a player like Damian Lillard or Trae Young. Oddsmakers even have made hypothetical betting lines regarding Brown’s next team. Bookies.com’s Bill Speros, for example, listed the Celtics as the favorite (2-1) with other teams like the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers in the mix.

Jaylen Brown’s 2023 team odds:

Celtics +200 (33.3% probability to retain)

Rockets +400 (20%)

Clippers +550 (15.4%)

Portland Trail Blazers +750 (11.8%)

Atlanta Hawks +1000 (9.1%)

Chicago Bulls +1000 (9.1%)

The Field +750 (11.8%)

Disclaimer: These don’t represent odds available at any sportsbook

Of course, for Brown to play anywhere besides Boston in 2023 it means the Celtics would have to trade him. Brown will become a free agent in 2024 unless he and the Celtics can come to an agreement beforehand.

Tatum shared how he hopes the Celtics will extend Brown, who he called one of the best players in the league. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also expressed that he would be “stunned” if the Celtics and Brown don’t come to terms on an extension.

While nothing is official yet, it certainly seems like the Celtics and Brown will continue their partnership next season and beyond.