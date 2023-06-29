Where Does Zach LaVine Play Next Season? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a precarious position with Zach LaVine.

Does trading him make sense? Given their past, it’s clear the Bulls don’t always follow a logical route. However, based on the reported asking price, it seems plausible that a trade involving LaVine could happen.

The Miami Heat could be looking at LaVine if their pursuit of Damian Lillard fails. They’ve already missed out on Bradley Beal, but LaVine, with his age, size, and fit, may prove to be an attractive alternative. If Tyler Herro and a couple of picks can seal the deal for Miami, it’s worth exploring.

LaVine is undeniably a top-30 player in the league. The 28-year-old all-star would be a considerable boost to the Heat. However, the fate of LaVine hinges not just on the Bulls’ decision but also on the rest of the league’s willingness to meet their asking price.

Other teams, like the Toronto Raptors, might want to get in on this action, especially if they want to maintain competitiveness next season. Of course, they would have to offer more than just a couple of second-round picks, as the Bulls are unlikely to settle for a lackluster offer.

The answer to whether trading LaVine makes sense largely depends on the offers tabled by interested teams. LaVine might be wearing a different jersey in the upcoming season, with a seemingly low asking price. Teams like the Memphis Grizzlies should take note.

Ultimately, it will boil down to which team offers the most attractive package for this talented shooting guard.