White Sox DH Eloy Jimenez Not Expected to Start this Weekend by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

James Fegan of The Athletic reports that Chicago White Sox left fielder and designated hitter Eloy Jimenez isn’t expected to start this weekend.

Jimenez suffered a calf injury late in the second game of the doubleheader versus the New York Yankees on Thursday. He could barely jog to first base after hitting a ground ball to shortstop.

The Sox said they don’t expect to have to place Jimenez on the injured list. Still, with him set to miss the next 4-5 days, putting the oft-injured Jimenez on the IL might be prudent to ensure he’s healthy. However, the White Sox might consider the possibility of Jimenez returning earlier is worth the risk, especially in a division where no one has a record better than .500.

The White Sox will start Michael Kopech on Saturday, while the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara. The White Sox are -184 (+1.5) on the run line and -112 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-102), and under (-120).

