White Sox DH Eloy Jimenez Not Expected to Start this Weekend
James Fegan of The Athletic reports that Chicago White Sox left fielder and designated hitter Eloy Jimenez isn’t expected to start this weekend.
Today's #WhiteSox starters vs. the Marlins: pic.twitter.com/CF4x5ivHgD— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 10, 2023
Jimenez suffered a calf injury late in the second game of the doubleheader versus the New York Yankees on Thursday. He could barely jog to first base after hitting a ground ball to shortstop.
The Sox said they don’t expect to have to place Jimenez on the injured list. Still, with him set to miss the next 4-5 days, putting the oft-injured Jimenez on the IL might be prudent to ensure he’s healthy. However, the White Sox might consider the possibility of Jimenez returning earlier is worth the risk, especially in a division where no one has a record better than .500.
The White Sox will start Michael Kopech on Saturday, while the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara. The White Sox are -184 (+1.5) on the run line and -112 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-102), and under (-120).
You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.