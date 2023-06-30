Who Owns the Lone Star State, the Astros or the Rangers? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Amid an exciting American League West, the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros are gearing up for a high-stakes weekend series. The Rangers stand at the helm of this division, with the Fanduel Sportsbook placing their line to take the AL West at -170 to the Astros’ +170.

Although it took some persuasion for the Rangers to emerge as favorites, this weekend’s series could reshape the pricing in the AL West. As we usher in July, this four-game series could widen the gap between the division rivals.

The Houston Astros’ Potential

With consistent playoff runs and a championship pedigree, the Astros are not a team to be underestimated. However, the tide seems to be turning. While the sportsbooks previously banked on the Astros pulling it together, the continued strong performance of the Rangers has raised some eyebrows.

Comparisons to the New York Yankees, with their high payroll and current underperformance, highlight the Astros’ struggles. Gone are the days of Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander rescuing the Astros from any midseason challenges. This season they find themselves with more questions than answers. Their current roster doesn’t match up to lineups of previous years, but the Astros don’t lack talent; instead, injuries and attrition have taken a toll. The MLB trade deadline could provide some respite, but it’s a waiting game right now.

The Texas Rangers’ Rise

On the other hand, the Texas Rangers are holding steady with a five-game lead. They’ve outpaced the Astros in terms of pennant odds, standing at +400 compared to the Astros’ +500.

Their strong start and solid performances have earned the Rangers my support for most of this season. As the race intensifies, it appears as though the Texas Rangers are better from top to bottom. Depending on how this weekend’s series plays out, we could witness a decisive shift in the AL West landscape, or the Rangers gain a substantial lead.

The Battle Ahead

Interestingly, a bidding war between these two teams might unfold as they each strive to enhance their rosters. The dynamic should be riveting, with both teams competing for similar additions.