Will Anderson or Jalen Carter for NFL DROY? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

With the 2024 NFL season inching closer, it’s time to look at potential standout performers. Among the many exciting prospects, two names, in particular, Will Anderson and Jalen Carter, come to the forefront in the race for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Selected third overall by the Houston Texans, Will Anderson, an edge rusher, is currently the bookmakers’ favorite at +400 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. However, there should be some hesitation to back him as a top choice. While Anderson is undoubtedly a talent, the Texans defense had significant challenges last season. They allowed over five yards per carry which points toward frailty in the run defense.

Anderson may not find many one-on-one opportunities, making it difficult to truly shine. The Texans’ defense, under the stewardship of DeMeco Ryans, should improve this season. Still, it remains to be seen if that improvement will be significant enough to make Anderson a solid bet for the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

On the other side, Jalen Carter presents an intriguing opportunity. Despite his off-field issues, Carter was highly regarded and could have easily been the top defensive player in the draft. Now part of the Philadelphia Eagles defensive line, Carter finds himself in an ideal position. The Eagles led the league in sacks last year, suggesting that their defensive line knows how to apply pressure consistently. This environment could be perfect for a player like Carter to thrive and show his full potential. The bookmakers also see his potential, giving him odds of +750.

Given these factors, keep a close eye on Jalen Carter this season. His combination of talent and a supportive team environment could make him a surprise contender for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. So, with the odds currently in favor, it’s time to say, “Mr. Carter, let’s ride!”