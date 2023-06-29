Will Kyrie Irving Leave the Dallas Mavericks? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Kyrie Irving has been the talk of the town in NBA circles, with rumors swirling about his potential next destination. Amid all this speculation, one can’t help but wonder about Steph Curry, who’s undoubtedly watching these developments with a vested interest.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Irving might make his way to the Golden State Warriors, potentially teaming up with Curry. This was before the Warriors acquired Chris Paul. While the prospect of seeing Irving in a Warriors jersey might have churned the stomachs of some fans, the question remains – where will Kyrie Irving go next?

Ranking the NBA’s Most Notable Free Agents

Throughout his career, Irving’s journey has been marked by his movement from team to team, with each stint bringing its own set of issues. His time with the Cleveland Cavaliers years ago seemed promising, but things haven’t quite worked out since then. The question that everyone’s asking now is – what happens next year?

Ranking the Top NBA Players Traded This Offseason

From a financial standpoint, is a team willing to offer another supermax contract to Kyrie Irving? The answer isn’t as simple as one might think. The team that can theoretically offer him the most money is his current team, the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks can offer him a contract worth over $270 million spanning five years.

However, there’s a catch. With Irving seen as a ticking time bomb, teams might hesitate to commit to a five-year deal. In light of this, the Mavericks might offer a scaled-down contract – perhaps a three-year deal with a team option or partial guarantee in the third year. Irving’s annual maximum is over $50 million, but given the circumstances, he might not fetch quite that amount.

According to multiple reports, including one by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there’s not much interest in Irving from other teams. The Mavericks are essentially in a bidding war against themselves.

Is a Middleton for Kyrie Trade a Realistic Possibility?

Despite rumors that the Los Angeles Lakers could open up over $30 million in cap space for Irving, such a move would require them to sever ties with most of their free agents. Considering their struggle to maintain a solid roster last year, this scenario seems unlikely.

Other teams with sufficient cap space, like the Houston Rockets, the Orlando Magic, and the San Antonio Spurs, are potential options. However, there seems to be no compelling reason for Irving to join or for these teams to court him.

Given all these factors, it seems most likely that Irving will stay with Dallas, albeit probably with a lesser contract. A reasonable estimate might be a three-year deal worth around $120 million.

As the NBA offseason approaches, all eyes will be on Irving. Only time will tell if another Supermax contract is in his future or if the Mavericks will strike a more modest deal.