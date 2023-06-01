Will Shilo Sanders Reuniting with Father and HC Deion Impact Colorado? by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

Let’s dive into the world of college football and focus on Shilo Sanders‘ latest move. It’s been a significant talking point, raising the question – why the considerable delay in transferring to Colorado? As many would be aware, this decision reunites him with his family, both his brother and father.

In his last season with Jackson State, Sanders demonstrated impressive defensive prowess, tallying 32 tackles. However, there seems to be an under-reported aspect since April. Several players entered the transfer portal, and Colorado welcomed four new additions against just a single departure.

This incoming talent influx positions Colorado as a potential headline-grabber come September. We’ve discussed this anticipation, considering their fixture list includes powerhouses such as TCU, Nebraska, Oregon, and USC. The home games against USC and Nebraska further amplify the spotlight.

Despite the attention, predictions lean toward a challenging start to the season. The Buffaloes could be looking at a 1-4 record, optimistically stretching to 2-3 in these initial clashes. However, the squad’s improvement may come into play later, specifically in the season’s second half.

The infusion of more talent, under the guidance of Deion Sanders, could catalyze a reversal in fortunes. While the debate around Deion‘s impact remains divided, it’s vital to approach this situation with an open mind, considering the preconceived notions that often surround the Hall of Famer.

