Working for the Weekend: Back These 3 Golfers to Make U.S. Open Cut by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The field is set for the 123rd U.S Open, which tees off Thursday, June 15, from Los Angeles Country Club in California.

While anything can happen in a major tournament, here are three golfers that are rock-solid choices to make the cut.

Note: All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Scottie Scheffler

Odds to Make Cut: -950

As the current odds-on favorite to win the tournament at +700, it would be stunning if Scheffler falls victim to the cut line. Entering the week having made 14 consecutive cuts, the world’s No. 1 ranked player is as steady as they come and should have little trouble making it to the weekend.

Xander Schauffele

Odds to Make Cut: -430

Schauffele enters the week playing perhaps the most consistent golf of his career. The 29-year-old extended his active made-cuts streak to 24 at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship (tops on Tour) en route to a solo second-place finish. Schauffele also boasts a strong U.S. Open track record, surviving the cut in his past six appearances, including five top-seven finishes.

Viktor Hovland

Odds to Make Cut: -430

Hovland is riding plenty of momentum following his recent victory at The Memorial. The performance marked the 25-year-old’s 17th straight made cut, tied for the longest active streak on Tour behind Schauffele. While Hovland failed to make the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open, the world No. 5 has taken his game to another level. Expect Hovland to continue his strong stretch and put last year’s disappointing showing behind him.

Top 10 Cut odds