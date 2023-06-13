Working for the Weekend: Back These 3 Golfers to Make U.S. Open Cut
The field is set for the 123rd U.S Open, which tees off Thursday, June 15, from Los Angeles Country Club in California.
While anything can happen in a major tournament, here are three golfers that are rock-solid choices to make the cut.
Note: All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Scottie Scheffler
Odds to Make Cut: -950
As the current odds-on favorite to win the tournament at +700, it would be stunning if Scheffler falls victim to the cut line. Entering the week having made 14 consecutive cuts, the world’s No. 1 ranked player is as steady as they come and should have little trouble making it to the weekend.
Xander Schauffele
Odds to Make Cut: -430
Schauffele enters the week playing perhaps the most consistent golf of his career. The 29-year-old extended his active made-cuts streak to 24 at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship (tops on Tour) en route to a solo second-place finish. Schauffele also boasts a strong U.S. Open track record, surviving the cut in his past six appearances, including five top-seven finishes.
Viktor Hovland
Odds to Make Cut: -430
Hovland is riding plenty of momentum following his recent victory at The Memorial. The performance marked the 25-year-old’s 17th straight made cut, tied for the longest active streak on Tour behind Schauffele. While Hovland failed to make the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open, the world No. 5 has taken his game to another level. Expect Hovland to continue his strong stretch and put last year’s disappointing showing behind him.
Top 10 Cut odds
|Player
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|-950
|Brooks Koepka
|-550
|Patrick Cantlay
|-550
|Rory McIlroy
|-550
|Jon Rahm
|-550
|Jordan Spieth
|-430
|Xander Schauffele
|-430
|Viktor Hovland
|-430
|Collin Morikawa
|-430
|Cameron Young
|-380