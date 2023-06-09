WR DeAndre Hopkins to Visit Patriots Next Week by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit the New England Patriots next week.

Former #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit the #Patriots next week, sources say. This is after his #Titans visit, as Hopkins? free agent market heats up. New England could add a top pass-catcher for Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/ip2KCk2pLN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2023

It’s Hopkins’s second scheduled visit, as the 31-year-old will also meet with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Hopkins continues to do his due diligence following his release from the Arizona Cardinals last month.

In addition to the Patriots and Titans, Hopkins has also received interest from the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns, which would see him reunite with former Houston Texans teammate, quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Should Hopkins wind up in Foxboro, he would instantly become the team’s No. 1 pass-catching option, providing a bonafide weapon for QB Mac Jones.

While teams like Buffalo and Kansas City would allow Hopkins the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl, New England is likely his best landing spot from a fantasy perspective, given the Pats’ lack of depth at the wideout position.