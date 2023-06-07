Wrestling Legend The Iron Sheik Passes Away at 81 by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

The wrestling world lost an icon Tuesday as Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known as “The Iron Sheik,” passed away at 81.

RESPECT THE LEGEND FOREVER ? pic.twitter.com/Cr6CC9pXSO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 7, 2023

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling,” wrote Vaziri’s family on his personal Twitter. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations.”

Vaziri is survived by his wife Caryl of 47 years, his children Nikki, Marissa, and Tanya, son-in-law Eddie, and five grandchildren.

Iron Sheik is one of the greatest heels in wrestling history, a former WWF/WWE Heavyweight Champion, capturing the title in 1983. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.