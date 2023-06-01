Yankees Activate Stanton, Donaldson, Kahnle from IL by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Yankees have activated outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, third baseman Josh Donaldson, and reliever Tommy Kahnle from the injured list, per MLB.com.

All three players are expected to rejoin the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Stanton has been sidelined since April 15 after suffering a left hamstring strain in a game versus the Minnesota Twins. Prior to injury, the slugger was slashing .269/.296/.854 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 13 games.

Donaldson appeared in just five games before going down with a right hamstring injury on April 5. The veteran went 4-13 (.308) with one home run during a short rehab assignment and will retake his spot at the hot corner.

Meanwhile, Kahnle, who reunited with the Yanks in the offseason on a two-year, $11.5 million contract, will make his season debut after opening the year on the 60-Day IL due to tendinitis in his right biceps.

The Bronx Bombers currently sit third in the AL East Division with a 34-24 record, six games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays (40-18).

