Yankees Officially Place SP Nestor Cortes on 15-Day IL by SportsGrid 54 minutes ago

The New York Yankees have officially placed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 5, with a left rotator cuff strain.

Cortes received a cortisone shot to begin rehab and will be shut down for at least the next ten days.

“Through starts it wasn’t bothering me. It was the recovery in between where it would take a little bit longer than usual to get right,” said Cortes. “Obviously, with the help of some ice and some treatment, I was able to pitch that fifth day, but the bounce back was tough.”

The left-hander’s last start came May 30 against Seattle, allowing two earned runs on five hits over five innings as New York pounded the Mariners 10-2.

Fellow lefty Matt Krook has been called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will make his MLB debut in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.