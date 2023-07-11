11 College Football Defensive Transfers on New Teams by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With the college football season looming on the horizon, the defensive transfers have arguably made the biggest splash this offseason. From high-profile changes to potentially game-changing additions, these defensive players could significantly shape the narratives of their respective teams.

Travis Hunter, without a doubt, takes center stage among these transfers. Hunter joins Sanders at Colorado after initially following Deion Sanders to Jackson State. Known as one of the best defensive players in the country, Hunter’s decision to transfer was a stunning development that garnered significant attention.

Much like the versatile Chris Gamble at Ohio State or even the iconic Charles Woodson at Michigan, Hunter has the potential to become Colorado’s best receiver and cornerback. His ability to excel on both sides of the ball adds an exciting dynamic to Colorado’s team.

Denver Harris, making his way from Texas A&M to LSU, and Joshua Hoffman from Nebraska to Michigan, are other notable transfers that could significantly strengthen their new teams’ defenses.

Frell Cyprus is moving from Virginia to Florida State, bolstering the Seminoles’ defense, while Bear Alexander is leaving Georgia for USC. Alexander, in particular, might be the hidden gem for USC. Their interior defense struggled last year, allowing 159 rushing yards per game. The Trojans’ defense could see a considerable improvement with Alexander’s talent.

Dasan McCullough, transferring from Indiana to Oklahoma, is another player to watch out for. Like many others on this list, his impact could be pivotal for his new team.

Finally, the other defensive players moving this season include Jordan Burch, Tamil Adele, Smoke Bouie, Jaha Carter, and Duce Chestnut, with the latter two both leaving Syracuse for the Big 10. Burch, a five-star recruit, might find his new home more rewarding. Typically, Big 10 transfers tend to fit in quickly and perform well, indicating that Carter and Chestnut could also make substantial impacts.

As we inch closer to the new season, fans will undoubtedly need to update their media guides to keep track of these transfers. Undeniably, these defensive shifts add a layer of intrigue and anticipation as we wait to see how these players will shape the dynamics of college football this year.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.