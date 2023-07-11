2023 MLB-All Star Game Betting Preview: 2 Same-Game Parlays by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The Major League All-Star Game is an exhibition game with a charm of its own, where the stakes are different, and logical gameplay sometimes takes a backseat, giving way to gut-driven decisions. Let’s jump into this whirlpool of unpredictability and take a stab at predicting the much-anticipated American League vs. National League face-off.

To help us out today, we’re going to the hosts of The Early Line, Donnie Rightside and Joe Raineri. Before you dismiss this as an exercise in futility, let us assure you – we’re not claiming to have clairvoyant abilities. But, we have our reasons to lean a certain way.

Location: T-Mobile Park | Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park | Seattle, Washington Time: 8 :00 p.m. ET | TV: FOX

:00 p.m. ET | FOX FD Odds: NL -108 | AL -108 | Total 7: OVER -122 | UNDER +100

Donnie Rightside’s Same Game Parlay

With its nine straight victories, the American League has caught my eye. This winning streak isn’t an iron-clad guarantee of another win, but it’s a wave I’m ready to ride.

My game plan? Betting on the American League to clinch another win and hoping for the overall score to go over 7.5 (+104). That might not sound like the most brilliant plan with the lack of offense in recent Mid-Summer Classics. But remember, we’re talking about an exhibition game. We’re in the dark about who’s pitching, subbing, and sitting out.

This enigma is part of the thrill, the charm of the exhibition game.

Donnie’s SGP: American League ML (-108)+OVER 7.5 (+104)

Joe Raineri’s Same Game Parlay

Let’s not discount the National League just yet. Their lineup, boasting power bats like Ronald AcuÃ±a Jr., Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, and Sean Murphy, intrigues me. Call me crazy, but I’d rather take the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers over the Texas Rangers!

The prospect of them aiming to break the American League’s winning streak adds an extra layer of excitement.

I’m boldly predicting AcuÃ±a will lead off with a home run against Gerrit Cole. It’s a risky bet, but this game is all about taking those. And let’s not forget Shohei Ohtani, whose power with the bat could supply offense for the American League.

I have a soft spot for the National League, pulling off a win by more than one run (+155). It’s a daring move that could pay off handsomely at +13682.

Joe’s SGP: National League -1.5 (+155)+AcuÃ±a HR (+600)+Ohtani HR (+560)